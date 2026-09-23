A young child found badly injured in the Southland town of Otautau has died, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to a property at 6.50pm on Sunday and the child was transported to hospital in critical condition.

Detective Inspector Stu Harvey said on Wednesday the child was later flown to children’s hospital Starship in Auckland.

“However, they sadly died this afternoon.”

Police were now treating this as a homicide investigation.

A man and woman, both aged 19, appeared in an Invercargill court on Monday, charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Their names were suppressed and they were remanded in custody until October 6.

Det Insp Harvey said the pair were expected to face further charges.

“We know this tragic incident will no doubt be felt widely in the Otautau community, and police will be providing reassurance over the coming days.”

Police would continue to support the child’s wider family as the matter progresses through the courts, he said.

- Allied Media