PHOTOS: LUISA GIRAO

More than 230 days since demolition began, the last building in the Invercargill inner-city development area was pulled down yesterday.

Invercargill Central Ltd communication manager Amy Hibbs (left) said demolition of the 43 buildings had gone well and the next stage of building would be completed by April 2022.

"That's when the anchor tenant, Farmers, opens — that will open along with some car parks, eateries and retail. The remainder of the complex will open throughout that year with it all being complete by October 2022."

While the old Hannahs store on Tay St was the last to be torn down before construction starts, there were several buildings in the block not owned by HWCP, which was involved in the development.