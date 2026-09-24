Southland regional development agency Great South has appointed Brett Telfer as its new general manager of strategic projects.

Mr Telfer brings more than 30 years’ experience in regional development, innovation, science and technology, investment attraction and commercialisation across New Zealand and international markets.

Great South chief executive Chami Abeysinghe said in a statement Mr Telfer’s track record across government, research and industry would be valuable as Great South advanced projects with long-term benefits for Murihiku Southland.

“Strategic projects require more than a good idea. They need strong partnerships, a clear case for investment and someone who can keep the work moving through to delivery,” Mrs Abeysinghe said.

“Brett understands how to spot opportunities for a region and bring the right people together to make them happen. His experience will be a real asset as we develop projects that create lasting value for Southland.”

Mr Telfer will work alongside current general manager strategic projects Steve Canny before Mr Canny leaves Great South at the end of the year.

Mrs Abeysinghe said the extended handover would allow Mr Telfer to build on his predecessor’s work.

Mr Telfer’s work has spanned major projects, technology commercialisation and business growth in New Zealand and internationally. As head of special projects at Callaghan Innovation, he worked on national and international innovation initiatives, including the Square Kilometre Array project.

At Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED), he helped attract investment and established the AR/VR Garage to support New Zealand’s emerging digital sector.

Mr Telfer said he was excited by the opportunity to contribute to Southland’s future.

“Southland has a strong base of capable people and businesses, alongside opportunities to grow new industries and connections. I’m looking forward to listening, building relationships across the region and helping develop projects that deliver tangible benefits for Southlanders.” — Allied Media