Fresh from their stunning sold-out performance at the Lyttelton Arts Festival, Douce Ambiance are hitting the road with a 14-stop tour throughout the South Island.

Performing a spectacular programme of flamenco, Irish, jazz and gypsy, Douce Ambiance will perform at Eastern Southland Gallery for the first time.

The quartet features the warm rich tone of Christchurch Symphony Orchestra member Cathy Irons’ violin as it blends together with Dan Robertson’s keyboard, Dougal Canard’s guitar and double bass, and Douglas Brush’s intriguing assortment of percussion.

“Playing in the symphony orchestra is like giant party, where the violin section blends together” Irons said in a statement.

“But when I play with this group, it feels more like a special occasion, where I can let my violin dance and sparkle with friends.”

Irons performed at the gallery several years ago as part of a harp trio.

“I am delighted to return, this time bringing another exceptional ensemble of top musicians. We love sharing our music in this beautiful intimate space.”

Bookings can be made at the Eastern Southland Gallery, phone 03 208 9907, email artgallery@goredc.govt.nz — Allied Media