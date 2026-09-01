The Hilbre Ave water tower, a feature of the Gore skyline for nearly 80 years, came back down to earth on Tuesday.

Gore District Council announced in June it had awarded the contract for demolition of the East Gore treatment building, reservoir and 78-year-old water tower to Christchurch company Southern Demolition.

The site was identified as a health and safety risk in 2022, due to decaying concrete and being contaminated with asbestos and other material.

Council general manager critical services Jason Domigan said at the time the work was the next step to upgrading Gore’s water infrastructure to meet national drinking water standards. — Allied Media