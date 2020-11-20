Art students put talent on display

Otago Polytechnic's School of Art has turned into a massive art gallery, as the institution holds its annual end of year exhibition.

From massive shears to light shining through prints on material and a combination of painting and embroidery with its own soundtrack.

There is an outstanding collision of vibrant artistic styles at every turn at Otago Polytechnic.

School of Art, head of school, Bridie Lonie, says like with other facets of society, Covid 19 has had a profound effect on students, but she says they've risen to the challenge, exceeding expectations.

Lucinda King plays a sound track she made to accompany her multi-media embroidery and painting work. PHOTOS: GREGOR RICHARDSON

She says students couldn't access their work-spaces and on-going projects for the two months of the lockdown.

Lonie says the graduates' work is of a high-enough standard to be placed in any gallery.

Following a trail of fliers,to a room well off the beaten path, is the campaign headquarters of the soap party, who's election campaign failed miserably.

The installation is the work of Sam [Samantha Mitchel] the multi-media work being her final year grandaunt piece.

Lonie says art school graduands acquire a host of skills during their study.

The exhibition opens tonight and the site is up over Saturday and Sunday at the Dunedin School of art.