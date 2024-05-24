Campaign launched to get Southerner back on tracks

A daily passenger train linking Invercargill, Dunedin and Christchurch would also reconnect smaller urban centres along the route, a rail advocate says.

Save Our Trains Otepoti-Dunedin organiser Dave Macpherson has pitched a jointly funded feasibility study to regional councils in Southland, Canterbury and now Otago.

Beyond linking the three cities on the the Main South Line by passenger rail, with stops in places such as Gore, Balclutha, Oamaru, Timaru and Ashburton along the way, there could also be scope for a Mosgiel to Dunedin and Port Chalmers commuter service, Mr Macpherson said.

Read the full subscriber story here