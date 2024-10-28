Chris Hipkins checks in on Dunedin

Labour Party leader Chris Hipkins visited Dunedin on Friday, meeting with residents and businesses in South Dunedin to hear their experiences and concerns after the recent flooding.

They were among his stops on a day in the city, alongside Taieri MP Ingrid Leary and Dunedin MP Rachel Brooking.

Mr Hipkins told media he was grateful to hear of the improved flood response this time around.

Checking on Dunedin issues.. (from left) Ingrid Leary (Labour Taieri MP), Chris Hipkins (Labour leader), Rachel Brooking (Labour Dunedin MP), Tracey McLellan (Labour Associate Health Spokesperson).

The former prime minister also joined Mayor Jules Radich for a ride in 'Cliff' the Dunedin City Council's campaign ambulance, to check on progress at the new Dunedin hospital build site.

Mr Hipkins said exploring retro-fitting the existing hospital was clearly not an option.

"Now that the new outpatient building is well on the way to being completed, to go back to the old site just doesn’t make sense, because you’ll effectively end up with the hospital split between two sites.