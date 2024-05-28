Costs in spotlight for council

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A funding increase for Tūhura Otago Museum has been recommended by Dunedin City Council staff, after emphatic public support.
However, granting the museum’s request could help edge the council’s rates rise above 17.5%.
Other discussion points this week will include community housing rent rises, council cost pressures, funding for Dunedin’s wildlife hospital, the future of a performing arts venue and ownership of hockey fields that need an upgrade.