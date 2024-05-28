Tuesday, 28 May 2024

Costs in spotlight for council

    A funding increase for Tūhura Otago Museum has been recommended by Dunedin City Council staff, after emphatic public support.

    However, granting the museum’s request could help edge the council’s rates rise above 17.5%.

    Other discussion points this week will include community housing rent rises, council cost pressures, funding for Dunedin’s wildlife hospital, the future of a performing arts venue and ownership of hockey fields that need an upgrade.

