Cup size impresses in Dunedin

The world’s oldest international sporting trophy made a stopoff to Dunedin yesterday, as part of an 19-day Kiwi Cup Tour.

The America's Cup - known as the Auld Mug - was on display at the Cooke Howlison Toyota dealership late on Wednesday afternoon.

Local sailing fans were excited to see the iconic silverware in person, many admitting they were surprised by its size.

The prestigious sailing trophy stands 1.1 metres tall and weighs over 14 kilograms.

“I thought it would be smaller, but it’s actually quite large,” said one fan.

Others shared personal memories of watching the America's Cup with family, or watching racing during previous series in Auckland.

The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and Emirates Team New Zealand decided to take the trophy on tour to more than 40 locations nationwide - including schools, boat clubs, and Toyota dealerships - in a bid to inspire the next generation of Kiwi sailors.

This year's sailing campaign is already underway in Barcelona with the Louis Vuitton Cup challenger series, ahead of the flagship America's Cup series next month.

Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron (RNZYS) cup custodian Cooper Hopman (right) keeps a close eye on the America's Cup, during a tour stop in Dunedin on Wednesday. PHOTO: FAHIM AHMADASRI

As well as getting their photo taken with the cup, fans were also able to sign messages on a special sail, which will be delivered to Team New Zealand’s base later this month alongside the trophy.

The Kiwi Cup Tour heads to Blenheim and Picton on Friday, ahead of the final stops in the North Island next week.

- By Fahim Ahmadasri, made with the support of NZ On Air