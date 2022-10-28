Friday, 28 October 2022

Dog-friendly addition to lilliput library installed

    A stick library installed as a dog-friendly addition to a Rosyln lilliput library is proving popular with pooches. 

    Swapna and James Haddow added the "Dog Library" after seeing similar dog-centric community projects on social media.

    They had accumulated a large stock of odd sticks as their own dog Archie liked to bring home all sorts of objects during his daily outings and didn't seem to mind sharing.

     

