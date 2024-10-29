Dunedin Musicians Club celebrates 50 years

The Dunedin Musicians Club marked a major milestone over the weekend, celebrating its 50th anniversary with three days of sold-out events.

The club has been a cornerstone of the city's music scene since it was founded in 1974.

The birthday party brought together a mix of generations, uniting young punks and seasoned rockers alike.

Guests share stories about the history of the Dunedin Musicians Club during the anniversary celebrations.

About 100 guests a night gathered to honour the club’s half-century legacy, with performances from classic Dunedin bands including Argus, Lutha, Stash, and Mother Goose, alongside newer local talent.

Club president Karl Brinsdon believes its been an important part of helping keep Dunedin’s music scene alive.

"Being one of the music venues in Dunedin is really important for us, especially with so many closing down or at risk," he said.

The Labour weekend celebration was also a great excuse for bands from the 1980s and '90s to reform, reigniting old friendships.

Lifetime members enjoying reminiscing about the club's role in their lives.

"We've met so many people through the club, and that's really what it's been about," said Mike Pearce.

The Dunedin Musicians Club's 50th anniversary was a chance for old bandmates to reunite and perform onstage together again. PHOTOS: ALLIED PRODUCTIONS

"It was a fantastic place for everyone to meet like-minded people and jam together." said veteran member Norman Bresanello.

The anniversary celebration was filled with live performances, storytelling, and plenty of memories.

And guests were keen to see the Dunedin Musicians Club continue to offer a space for musos to perform onstage in front of a local crowd.

- By Fahim Ahmadasri, made with the support of NZ On Air