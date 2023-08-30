Dunedin pupil returns from Handball World Champs

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Year 13 Logan Park High School pupil John Barham has just returned from representing New Zealand at the Under-19 Men’s Handball World Championships in Croatia.
John said although the team lost all but one of their six matches, it was still a good experience.
He said he trained up to two hours a day, three times a week.
The sport could get quite intense, particularly as he could throw — and react to — handballs at speeds of over 85kmh, he said.