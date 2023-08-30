Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Dunedin pupil returns from Handball World Champs

    Year 13 Logan Park High School pupil John Barham has just returned from representing New Zealand at the Under-19 Men’s Handball World Championships in Croatia.

    John said although the team lost all but one of their six matches, it was still a good experience.

    He said he trained up to two hours a day, three times a week.

    The sport could get quite intense, particularly as he could throw — and react to — handballs at speeds of over 85kmh, he said.

    Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air 

    		 
    		   

     