Dunedin pupil returns from Handball World Champs

Year 13 Logan Park High School pupil John Barham has just returned from representing New Zealand at the Under-19 Men’s Handball World Championships in Croatia.

John said although the team lost all but one of their six matches, it was still a good experience.

He said he trained up to two hours a day, three times a week.

The sport could get quite intense, particularly as he could throw — and react to — handballs at speeds of over 85kmh, he said.