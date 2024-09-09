Female drivers burn rubber at Dunedin burnouts event

If you smelt shredded tyres in Waldronville on Saturday, it was the work of a "self-proclaimed nana driver" burning rubber at the speedway.

Sliding Designs owner Shelly Boer, of Ashburton, held a ladies-only burnout competition called "Yeah the Girls" for beginners and semi-professionals alike to burn some rubber at the Beachlands Speedway.

"This event is for two reasons. [The] first one is for the charity The Ovarian Cancer Foundation and all proceeds will be going to them," Ms Boer said.