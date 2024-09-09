Female drivers burn rubber at Dunedin burnouts event

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
If you smelt shredded tyres in Waldronville on Saturday, it was the work of a "self-proclaimed nana driver" burning rubber at the speedway.
Sliding Designs owner Shelly Boer, of Ashburton, held a ladies-only burnout competition called "Yeah the Girls" for beginners and semi-professionals alike to burn some rubber at the Beachlands Speedway.
"This event is for two reasons. [The] first one is for the charity The Ovarian Cancer Foundation and all proceeds will be going to them," Ms Boer said.