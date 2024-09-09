Monday, 9 September 2024

Female drivers burn rubber at Dunedin burnouts event

    By Laine Priestley
    1. News
    2. The South Today

    If you smelt shredded tyres in Waldronville on Saturday, it was the work of a "self-proclaimed nana driver" burning rubber at the speedway.

    Sliding Designs owner Shelly Boer, of Ashburton, held a ladies-only burnout competition called "Yeah the Girls" for beginners and semi-professionals alike to burn some rubber at the Beachlands Speedway.

    "This event is for two reasons. [The] first one is for the charity The Ovarian Cancer Foundation and all proceeds will be going to them," Ms Boer said.

    Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air 

    		 
    		   

     