Flying ace keen to pass on flight skills

Flying ace Ron McFarlane is keen to teach the next generation a thing or two about flying, as a hobby or the beginning of a flying career.

Ron is the Ashburton Aviation Pioneers’ flying instructor and seeking students wanting to learn to fly, or those looking to return to flying.

He has been flying for the past 16 years and an instructor for the past two years, based out of Ashburton Airport.

A plumber by trade, now retired, Ron moved to Mid Canterbury from Invercargill in 1973.

He always had an interest in flying but with work, then the arrival of children, flying took a back seat until the kids left home.

Anyone interested in learning to fly can make contact through the club’s Facebook page, or via members at the Ashburton Aviation Museum.