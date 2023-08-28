Food charity branch hit by funding cut

After supporting the Queenstown community for five years, food rescue charity KiwiHarvest needs the favour returned.

Established by Queenstown Lakes District councillor Esther Whitehead in 2018, the Queenstown branch of the national charity is on borrowed time after its government funding was slashed earlier this month.

KiwiHarvest picks up excess food, including fresh produce, from across the Queenstown-Lakes and Central Otago, and redistributes it to those most in need, working with support services across the Wakatipu.