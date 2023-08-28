Charity branch caught short after funding cut

After supporting the Queenstown community for five years, food rescue charity KiwiHarvest needs the favour returned.

Established by Queenstown Lakes District councillor Esther Whitehead in 2018, the Queenstown branch of the national charity is on borrowed time after its government funding was slashed earlier this month.

KiwiHarvest picks up excess food, including fresh produce, from across the Queenstown-Lakes and Central Otago, and redistributes it to those most in need, working with support services across the Wakatipu.

Queenstown branch manager Gary Hough said last year 120,000 tonnes of food — which equated to 340,000 meals — was diverted from landfill.

But about three weeks ago, the government announced it was cutting its national food sector budget by almost 90%, from $11 million to just over $1m.

The ramifications for the Queenstown operation were "dire", Mr Hough said.

The charity can no longer afford the rental price for its Glenda Dr depot, where the food is stored before delivery — on a month-by-month lease.

KiwiHarvest had asked for three months’ grace to find a new home, and was already three weeks in.

"We’re on borrowed time," he said.

Salvation Army Queenstown community ministries director Andrew Wilson said KiwiHarvest supported up to 100 people each week coming through their doors to access the food pantry service.

Recently, the Salvation Army opened up a role to support people coming for food to access wider services.

"We’re seeing amazing results through that, where our food pantry and welfare side are the doorways to more broad, more intentional support services.

"Without the food there in the first place, that jeopardises the connection."

Describing the government’s call as "disappointing", he pointed out KiwiHarvest had the ability to turn a $1 investment into $4 of food for the community’s most vulnerable.

"They are one of the most efficient means of getting food, that would otherwise go to waste, to the bellies of those who need it.

"In terms of a cost-cutting strategy, I think it’s fairly short-sighted."

Pictured at Queenstown’s KiwiHarvest warehouse yesterday are (from left) Happiness House manager Lena Boss, Baskets of Blessing’s Bernice Hassed, Salvation Army Queenstown community ministries director Andrew Wilson, KiwiHarvest’s Liyana Thomas, Gary Hough and Carmel Sealey, Baskets of Blessing’s Noel Hassed and Lee Nicholson, and Debbie Swain (Te Whare Hauora ki Tehuna).PHOTO: RHYVA VAN ONSELEN

Happiness House manager Lena Boss said KiwiHarvest supported a weekly average of 40 households with much-needed fresh produce.

"A lot of people see the truck ... but they don’t know what’s behind that truck and what it represents for the community, but also all the organisations.

"They’re really that link between the supermarkets ... and us who provide the food for the people struggling in the community."

That included those on working holidays who may be injured and could not work, but could not access ACC for support.

"I know they’re doing everything they can not to stop their work, but at the same time, if they’re not getting funding, how can they continue?

"They’re really doing a great job, we really need them."

Mr Wilson said "I think it’s one of those things, as a community, we could certainly get behind to see good outcomes for everyone who calls Queenstown home."

In time, KiwiHarvest will be located at the new Wakatipu Community Hub, where support services will also be housed, on Queenstown Lakes District Council-owned land behind Countdown, at Five Mile, and adjoining the Queenstown Events Centre.

However, Mr Hough said KiwiHarvest’s depot would be one of the last elements built — possibly a few years away.

He had spoken to council about moving to the new site and establishing a temporary depot to tide them, and those in need, over until their new, permanent home was ready.

But with zero padding in the charity’s coffers, they were in a race against the clock to raise the "very rough estimate" of $50,000 needed to set that up.

Mr Hough said they were negotiating with the company they had been leasing their four insulated containers from to see if a deal could be done for a charitable rate on two, or they would be forced to find the cash to buy their own.

But, it was also a bare site, which needed gravel, fencing and power.

"The money isn’t there for this move.

"We’re hoping to get in-kind support from contractors — the main things are the gravel works and fencing.

"If we could get either of them with a major discount, or in-kind support, it would make a massive difference."

KiwiHarvest had so far raised just over $4700 of its goal via its Givealittle page but the government’s announcement had come outside the grant cycle, meaning Mr Hough had been shoulder-tapping anyone he could for support.

If they were unable to find the money, six years’ hard work could go down the drain, just as they were looking to expand.

Mr Hough said volunteer numbers had increased from four to 20, and a second truck was planned to service Wānaka.

To date, the charity had one e-bike doing cafe pick-ups around Queenstown, but council had just approved funding for two more, enabling pick-ups around Frankton and Wānaka.

"We’re determined to build our capacity," he said.

