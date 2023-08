Southland people like big boats and they can not lie.

Residents have a chance to take a close look into more than 120 boats, which will be on display this weekend in Invercargill at the Rock 90.8 Southland Boat Show, which opens its doors today at ILT Stadium Southland.

Convener Doug Riley said this was the biggest event of its type in the region and was celebrating 30 years this year.