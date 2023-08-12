Dozens of boats to be displayed

Southland people like big boats and they can not lie.

Residents have a chance to take a close look into more than 120 boats, which will be on display this weekend in Invercargill at the Rock 90.8 Southland Boat Show, which opens its doors today at ILT Stadium Southland.

Convener Doug Riley said this was the biggest event of its type in the region and was celebrating 30 years this year.

"The boat show has been running since 1993 and this is a chance for the local marine producers, etc, to show their wares and for all the people to come and look at boats in Southland in one place.

"There’s a lot of people we’ve met here over the years and it’s almost like family, so to speak."

Vessels, yachts, motorboats big and small — there would be all types and kinds on display, he said.

Boat Show manager Peter Henderson (left) and convener Doug Riley have everything ready to host thousands of marine enthusiasts this weekend at ILT Stadium Southland. PHOTO: COLE YEOMAN

The boats had a combined value estimated at over $25 million.

"It’s a heck of a good opportunity to look at different makes and models side by side and dream about what you might want to do in the summer, because it’s not very warm at the moment."

Mr Riley said about 5000 people were expected at the two-day event, which also worked as a fundraiser, as part of the proceeds were returned to the coastguard and other water safety projects and boating in Southland.

"I find it quite satisfying when I see all the boats in here and it all looks pretty ...

"So I’d encourage people to come down and have a look-see, support the boating and Southland, whether it’s yachting, paddling, or whatever."

