Hundreds enjoy new Balclutha park

Balclutha's new Centennial Park grand opening on Saturday has been hailed a spectacular success.

Organisers estimated about 400 people from around the district came to the new playground and dog training park from 10am in hot weather to try out the new facilities and enjoy a community barbecue hosted by sponsors and supporters, with Radio Hokonui’s Luke Howden as MC.

Families chatted and children swarmed on the colourful, imaginative playground, but perhaps the most inspiring moment was the mass warm-up before the annual Night and Day Rainbow run.