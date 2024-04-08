Monday, 8 April 2024

Lawrence Quarter Mile Sprints

    The annual Lawrence "all-comers" Quarter Mile drag trails attracted some of the fastest cars in the South on Saturday.

    All entrants drove road-legal vehicles, but Grant Finn’s 1996 Falcon was the fastest on the day with a blistering 11.09sec over the quarter-mile (402m) of ordinary tarmac and chipseal road.

    Dunedin’s Gary Tansey came second in 11.42sec in his Audi, followed by Milton veteran Steve McLay’s Corvette in 11.70sec.

     

