Milestone for Ice Stadium

Ice skates replaced basketball and netball shoes at Dunedin Stadium when it was retrofitted to include the Dunedin Ice Rink 20 years ago.

Since then, the Dunedin Ice Stadium had gone from strength to strength with the continued growth of ice hockey and curling being big contributors to its success, the facility’s general manager, Oliver Stephenson, said.

The 20-year milestone was celebrated with a skate at the stadium last month, with current and former volunteers, club members and more attending.