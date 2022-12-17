Mother and daughter set to graduate from the University of Otago

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Gabby Knapp loves her mum to bits, but having to sit in the same university lectures as her — that would have just been too much for her to handle.
"It would have been so embarrassing. The shame. No, I wasn’t keen to be in the same class."
The 21-year-old has just completed a bachelor of teaching (endorsed in primary) at the University of Otago in Dunedin, while her mother Belinda Knapp (46) has just completed the same degree at the university’s Invercargill campus.