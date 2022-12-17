Mother and daughter set to graduate from the University of Otago

Gabby Knapp loves her mum to bits, but having to sit in the same university lectures as her — that would have just been too much for her to handle.

"It would have been so embarrassing. The shame. No, I wasn’t keen to be in the same class."

The 21-year-old has just completed a bachelor of teaching (endorsed in primary) at the University of Otago in Dunedin, while her mother Belinda Knapp (46) has just completed the same degree at the university’s Invercargill campus.