Oxford like a "ghost town" due to Covid-19: ODT columnist

Rhodes Scholar and Otago Daily Times columnist Jean Balchin says Covid 19 turned the university city of Oxford – usually crowded with tourists and students - has been turned into a ghost town.

Balchin has been living in Oxford for a couple of years, and says the novel Corona virus is really taking its toll.

“It’s not going well, our death toll in the UK has just passed 12,000 people.”

The South Today's Darryl Baser talks to Balchin about the situation and how she is coping with the UK's version of lockdown.

