Monday, 26 February 2024

Pipe Band Champs under way

    1. News
    2. The South Today

    Queenstown got a taste of Scotland over the weekend, as 12 pipe bands gathered for the inaugural Queenstown Pipe Band Championships.

    Traditionally, the event is an Otago-Southland competition held in Dunedin, but former Royal NZ Pipe Bands’ Association president and Otago Centre president Allister Macgregor, who organised the event, said the resort could become a world-class pipe band competition venue.

    Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air 

    		 
    		   

     