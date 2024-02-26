Pipe Band Champs under way

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Queenstown got a taste of Scotland over the weekend, as 12 pipe bands gathered for the inaugural Queenstown Pipe Band Championships.
Traditionally, the event is an Otago-Southland competition held in Dunedin, but former Royal NZ Pipe Bands’ Association president and Otago Centre president Allister Macgregor, who organised the event, said the resort could become a world-class pipe band competition venue.