Queenstown Ice Arena up for sale

One of Queenstown’s favourite sports venues, the Queenstown Ice Arena, is up for sale.

The rink's been owned by local-based brothers Dan and Ted Graham since 2010, and is home to the Queenstown Ice Skating Club, Queenstown Ice Hockey Club and the champion SkyCity Stampede team.

The pair bought the facility 15 years ago, and have spent more than $2.5 million transforming it from a draughty, ageing facility into a modern rink that is arguably as good as any in New Zealand.

Queenstown Ice Arena is up for sale.

Their refurbishments have included a cafe/bar and lounge, new changing rooms, $200,000-plus spent on a glass-shielding barrier around the rink and New Zealand’s first electric Zamboni machine to smooth the ice.