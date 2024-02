Robots are pretty handy on the pitch.

The Balclutha Association Football Club celebrated the arrival of its new robotic sports field line marker with a demonstration on Wednesday, which showed it is a no-nonsense player.

Balclutha Association Football Club president Danny Simmonds (left) and Perennial Sport South Island representative and salesman Jimmy Bailey watch as the new robot field marker prepares a football field for them on Wednesday. PHOTO: EVELYN THORN

It is the first robot marker to make a permanent appearance in the South Otago area.