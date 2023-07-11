Science communications students angry at uni cuts

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
University of Otago science communication students have spoken out against cuts to the department many of them have travelled from overseas to attend.
The university - which is seeking to cut staff and courses in a push to save $60 million - said it was finalising a proposal for changes to the 60-student department, and students would be asked for feedback later this month.
Students teamed up to create a video opposing the cuts - a real-world example of the skills they had been taught.
They sent their video to the university council, which did not respond, and to sciences pro-vice-chancellor Prof Richard Barker, who said they would be consulted on any proposed changes.
They had received no further news.