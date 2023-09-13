The South Today Bulletin: Wednesday, September 9

Nightly news bulletin from Wednesday, 13 September, 2023.

Top stories: Prime Minister Chris Hipkins visits some iconic Dunedin spots, announcing huge plans for the Otago region; The Dunedin City Council faces a major transition, as an unhappy deputy mayor steps down and a new one stepping up; and Waihopai school pupils get hands on lessons with some of the best in the country, ahead of the upcoming Davis Cup competition in Invercargill.

