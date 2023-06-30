Southland swimmer excited for challenges

Southland swimmer Joseph Koroiadi is excited for some big challenges ahead, as he looks to make his mark in competitions across the country.

The 17-year old broke the open men’s Southland 200m backstroke record in April, and will compete this weekend at the South Island Short Course Championships in Blenheim.

Southland swimmer Joseph Koroiadi is heading to Blenheim this weekend to compete at the South Island Short Course Championships. PHOTO: COLE YEOMAN

But an even biggest stage looms in September, with Koroiadi selected as one of 38 Kiwi swimmers to represent New Zealand in the Tri-Series competition in Hawke’s Bay.

The Murihiku Swimming Club member said it would be a milestone for him, as it would provide an opportunity to compete against young swimmers not only from New Zealand, but also Australia.

