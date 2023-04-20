Space Kiwi lifts off with Nasa balloon

Nasa’s massive scientific balloon successfully launched on its first attempt from Wānaka Airport on Sunday and is now floating in the stratosphere towards South America.

A second balloon is still in a large box at Nasa’s hangar in Wānaka and is not scheduled to fly until Wednesday next week, at the earliest.

Nasa has confirmed Space Kiwi, a mascot given to the Nasa team during Covid quarantine last year, has finally lifted off.