Stolen car stopped with road spikes in Dunedin

A 17-year-old was arrested yesterday after Dunedin police spiked a stolen ute which she was driving in John Wilson Ocean Dr, St Kilda.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said she had been charged with three burglaries, two unlawful takings of a motor vehicle and a theft of petrol from a service station.

The burglaries are alleged to have happened at Palmerston Four Square, Cromwell Night ‘n’ Day, and a farm bike shop in Alexandra.