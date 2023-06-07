Wednesday, 7 June 2023

Stolen car stopped with road spikes in Dunedin

    A 17-year-old was arrested yesterday after Dunedin police spiked a stolen ute which she was driving in John Wilson Ocean Dr, St Kilda.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said she had been charged with three burglaries, two unlawful takings of a motor vehicle and a theft of petrol from a service station.

    The burglaries are alleged to have happened at Palmerston Four Square, Cromwell Night ‘n’ Day, and a farm bike shop in Alexandra.

