Teddies assist with CPR training

Dunedin primary school pupils were tasked with saving their favourite teddies’ lives during a class aimed at teaching the 6 and 7-year-olds CPR.

Hato Hone St John asked the pupils at Carisbrook School to bring their teddy bears for practice so if someone did go into cardiac arrest and no adults were around, they would know what to do.

Carisbrook School pupil Octavia MacGillivray (7) demostrates her newly-learnt CPR skills on her beloved teddy, "Bob".

Carisbrook Primary was one of 62 schools nationwide to teach their pupils to save a life through their teddies.

St John national manager of community education Jacci Tatnell said it was about teaching the steps that needed to be taken in a cardiac arrest from an early age.