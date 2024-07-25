Upper Clutha thrash Alexandra to win title

Upper Clutha put in an emphatic performance on Saturday at the Wanaka Domain, to beat Alexandra 46-10 and win the district's premier club rugby competition.

The Wanaka-based team delighted their supporters who turned up in droves for the game by claiming the Central Otago title, which had so narrowly eluded them last year.

Before Saturday, Upper Clutha had won 33 and drawn one of the 37 games they had played across three seasons, but the formula for winning finals kept eluding them.

Celebrations for Upper Clutha, after beating Alexandra 46-10 to win the Central Otago premier club rugby title for 2024.

Under the guidance of Alex Dickson, who took over the coaching duties from Garry Hape, they sure sorted that out on Saturday, ultimately overwhelming the plucky Armadillos, who had outgunned them in identical circumstances 12 months earlier.