Worker housing complex planned for Frankton

A desperately needed worker accommodation complex proposed for Frankton is expected to cost $115 million to build, employ about 500 people during construction and house up to 710 local workers.

The proposed accommodation could also meet more than 10% of the expected increase in rental accommodation demand in Queenstown over the next 10 years.

More details have come to light about the plans, first revealed by Mountain Scene last July, after they were fast-tracked for consent by the then-government.