Monday, 30 September 2024

17 killed in shootings

    1. News
    2. World

    Seventeen people were killed in two mass shootings in a rural town in South Africa on Saturday, police said.

    A search was under way for the suspects, national police spokeswoman Brig Athlenda Mathe said in a statement yesterday.

    One other person was in a critical condition.

    The shootings took place on Saturday in Lusikisiki.

    The shootings occurred at two houses on the outskirts of the town.

    Twelve women and a man were killed in one house and three women and a man were killed in the other house, police said. — Agencies