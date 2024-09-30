17 killed in shootings

Seventeen people were killed in two mass shootings in a rural town in South Africa on Saturday, police said.

A search was under way for the suspects, national police spokeswoman Brig Athlenda Mathe said in a statement yesterday.

One other person was in a critical condition.

The shootings took place on Saturday in Lusikisiki.

The shootings occurred at two houses on the outskirts of the town.

Twelve women and a man were killed in one house and three women and a man were killed in the other house, police said. — Agencies