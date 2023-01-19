Aussie PM praises Ardern's 'intellect and strength'

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has praised his New Zealand counterpart as a woman who led with "intellect and strength" after her shock resignation.

Jacinda Ardern will retire from politics on February 7 and was emotional as she made the announcement this afternoon.

She said she didn't have the energy to seek re-election as she told New Zealanders they would head to the polls on October 14.

Anthony Albanese and Jacinda Ardern in Sydney last year. Photo: Getty Images

Albanese said Ardern had "shown the world how to lead with intellect and strength".

"She has demonstrated that empathy and insight are powerful leadership qualities," he wrote on Twitter.

"Jacinda has been a fierce advocate for New Zealand, an inspiration to so many and a great friend to me.

"I wish (her) and her family well in the next chapter of their lives."

Albanese said he looked forward to working with the new leader.

Ardern said the Labour Party would elect a new leader by the weekend. Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson today ruled himself out.

- AAP