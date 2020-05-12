Aussie shock jock who attacked Ardern resigns

Alan Jones later apologised to Jacinda Ardern for his comments. Photo: Getty Images

Sydney radio host Alan Jones - who made comments attacking New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern - has resigned.

The outspoken 2GB broadcaster announced his exit to breakfast show listeners on Tuesday morning, saying he would finish on May 29.

The 79-year-old's announcement was unexpected, as the shock jock had re-signed a two-year contact with 2GB's owner Nine Radio.

However, he told listeners that he has to "listen to the experts" and wind back his work commitments.

"We are living in the world of coronavirus.

"The most repeated statement we hear is 'We must listen to the experts'. Well, the experts are telling me in no uncertain terms, and not for the first time I might add, 'continuing with the present workload is seriously detrimental to your health'.

"I have listened to the experts and I am taking this opportunity to indicate to my radio family that I will be retiring from radio at the end of this month."

He added: "I'm not retiring, I'm just retiring from radio."

Last year, Jones lost the radio station advertising dollars after calling New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern "a complete clown".

He drew flak from all quarters after telling his listeners Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison should "shove a sock down the throat" of Ardern.

Jones had taken umbrage after he thought Ardern had been critical of Australia's efforts to tackle climate change.

Ardern told New Zealand media she would not dignify Jones' comments with a response and Morrison leapt to his trans-Tasman counterpart's defence.

Morrison said the comments were "very disappointing".

"I have two daughters, so you can expect that's how I would feel personally about it."

Jones later apologised to Ardern, saying he never intended to suggest any violence towards her when he said he wanted to "shove a sock down [her] throat".

"I had meant to say 'put a sock in it' and my actual words were taken literally by some who took offence on your behalf," he said in a letter to Ardern, released to The New Zealand Herald under the Official Information Act.

In the letter to Ardern, Jones said: "I was speaking about Australia's contribution to climate change; on this issue, my views differ significantly from yours."

He said that he had clarified on his show that the comments were not meant to be violent.

"While I may disagree with your stance on climate change, I would never wish any harm to you.

"My sincerest apologies and please know I wish you and your family only the best."

35-YEAR CAREER

Jones' 35-year-long radio career began at radio stations 2UE in 1985 ahead of his move to 2GB in 2001 and delivered him a record 226 rating survey wins.

His presence at 2GB was pivotal in driving the station to number one in its market.

Jones also writes for News Corp papers and has an evening show on Sky Television, and these commitments are expected to continue for now.

"I'm not going away," he said. "I will still be on Facebook, email, TV."

Jones' replacement on his 5.30am to 9am show is Ben Fordham, who currently covers the 3pm to 6pm show on 2GB. Jones said he "had nothing to do" with the appointment.

Fordham said he was excited to be taking up the mantle as host of the number one breakfast show in Sydney.

"My first taste of radio was as a 15-year-old work experience kid on the Alan Jones breakfast show," he said in a statement.

"I can't quite believe that all these years on, I'm taking over the position he's made his own."

- NZ Herald and AAP

