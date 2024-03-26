Bridge struck by ship collapses in US

The Key Bridge in Baltimore, in the US state of Maryland, has partially collapsed after a ship hit it, and it was possible people were in the water, officials said.

A live video posted on YouTube showed a ship hitting the 2.57km-long bridge, after which major portions of the spans collapsed into the Patapsco River. Unverified videos posted on social media X also showed the impact and collapse.

The Baltimore City Fire Department described the collapse as a mass-casualty incident, and said workers were searching for people in the river.

"We received several 911 calls at around 1:30 am, that a vessel struck the Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing the collapse. This is currently a mass casualty incident and we are searching for seven people who are in the river," Kevin Cartwright, director of communications for the Baltimore Fire Department told Reuters.

He said rescue workers were searching for at least seven people believed to be in the water.

“Our focus right now is trying to rescue and recover these people,” Mr Cartwright said.

The container ship 'Dali' sits in the water by the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore. Photo: Harford County MD Fire & EMS/Handout via REUTERS

Baltimore police said they had been notified of the incident at 1:35am on Tuesday (local time).

The Associated Press reported that multiple vehicles had fallen into the water.

Ship tracking data from LSEG shows a Singapore-flagged container ship, the Dali, at the location along the Key Bridge where the accident occurred. The registered owner of the ship is Grace Ocean Pte Ltd and the manager is Synergy Marine Group, LSEG data show.

Synergy has since confirmed the Dali hit a pillar of the bridge.

"Whilst the exact cause of the incident is yet to be determined, the Dali has now mobilised its Qualified Individual Incident response service," it said, adding that all crew members, including the two pilots who were aboard, have been accounted for and there are no reports of any injuries.

Reuters could not immediately reach Grace Ocean for comment.

"All lanes closed both directions for incident on I-695 Key Bridge. Traffic is being detoured," Maryland Transportation Authority said in a post on X.

It was not immediately clear if the Baltimore port operations were impacted due to the bridge collapse.

The port's private and public terminals handled 847,158 autos and light trucks in 2023, the most of any US port. The port also handles farm and construction machinery, sugar, gypsum and coal, according to a Maryland government website.

The Baltimore port did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

"I'm aware of and en route to the incident at the Key Bridge... Emergency personnel are on scene, and efforts are underway," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said on X.