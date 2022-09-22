Russian missiles pounded more than 40 Ukrainian cities and towns after a UN General Assembly resolution called Moscow's annexation of Ukrainian territory "illegal" and Ukraine's allies committed more military aid.
Survivors of the Bali bombing, alongside families and friends of the victims, prayed and laid wreaths to mark the 20-year anniversary of the attacks, joining gatherings held near the site of the blasts in Indonesia and across Australia.
The UN General Assembly has voted to reject Russia's call for the 193-member body to hold a secret ballot this week on whether to condemn Moscow's move to annex four partially occupied regions in Ukraine.