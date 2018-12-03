Domestic violence God's punishment: church leader

The recent report on the National Inquiry into Domestic Violence places some blame on churches and the lack of work it does to curb such incidents. Photo: Getty Images

The chairman of the Samoa National Council of Churches says increasing domestic violence in the country is punishment for disobeying God.

Catholic Deacon Kasiano Le'aupepe made the comment at a forum organised by the national human rights institution and UN Women.

Mr Le'aupepe said what has happened to Samoa and its people is because they have violated God's ordinances.

He said Samoans have destroyed and ignored the laws of God and placed more weight on laws of the world.

The chairman said the solution for the problem is for government to seek assistance from the National Council of Churches in calling a national day of repentance.

The recent report on the National Inquiry into Domestic Violence places some blame on churches and the lack of work it does to curb such incidents.

One of the panellists at the same forum, Mercy Ah Siu Maliko, said the church was in a state of denial and was perpetuating the issue.

