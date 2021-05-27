Thursday, 27 May 2021

Global Insight: Incumbent PM of Samoa expected to cede power

    By Bruce Munro
    Samoa is likely to get a peaceful transition of power to its first female Prime Minister.

    That is the word in diplomatic circles, Professor Robert Patman told Global Insight today.

    Despite a bitter and worrying post-election political wrangle in the Polynesian island nation, foreign affairs specialist Prof Patman said diplomats in Samoa believe back-room discussions will see the incumbent leader Tuila'epa Malielegaoi ceding control to Prime Minister-elect Fiame Mata'afa.

