Global Insight: Incumbent PM of Samoa expected to cede power

- Full interview below
Samoa is likely to get a peaceful transition of power to its first female Prime Minister.
That is the word in diplomatic circles, Professor Robert Patman told Global Insight today.
Despite a bitter and worrying post-election political wrangle in the Polynesian island nation, foreign affairs specialist Prof Patman said diplomats in Samoa believe back-room discussions will see the incumbent leader Tuila'epa Malielegaoi ceding control to Prime Minister-elect Fiame Mata'afa.