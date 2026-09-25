A former member of a violent far-right group was found guilty on Friday of murdering former Argentina rugby international Federico Aramburu four years ago in Paris, following an altercation near the Boulevard Saint-Germain.

Loik Le Priol, 32, whom the court said was "animated by the will to kill", was sentenced to 26 years in prison.

"The narcissistic, intrusive and uncontrollable rage of Loik Le Priol ultimately led to the gratuitous killing of Mr. Aramburu," the presiding judge said.

In his closing statement to the court earlier on Friday, Le Priol asked Aramburu's family for forgiveness.

"I'm Christian like you, the pope is here today, I don't know if it's a sign -- hope one day you can find the strength to forgive me."

His associate Romain Bouvier, 35, also a former member of the now-banned GUD group (Groupe Union Defense), ​was found guilty of attempted murder and sentenced to 19 years in prison.

The court said that Le Priol and Bouvier formed "a deadly pair, united by a shared fascination with weapons and violence."

Both men are already serving prison sentences for aggravated assault in a separate case. They have 10 days to appeal the ruling.

Aramburu was having a late drink with friend and ‌fellow ⁠former rugby player Shaun Hegarty on the terrace of the Mabillon cafe on March 19, 2022. At a nearby table were Le Priol, Bouvier and Le Priol's then-girlfriend, Lyson Rochemir, 29. She was also on trial and was found guilty of lesser charges that included obstructing the course of justice.

An altercation broke out between ​the two groups. CCTV ​footage reviewed during ⁠the investigation showed a confrontation involving Hegarty and Le Priol. The argument escalated into a fight involving Aramburu, Hegarty, Le Priol and Bouvier before security ​staff intervened.

The confrontation spilled onto the Boulevard ​Saint-Germain. Bouvier fired shots at Aramburu before Le Priol opened fire. Aramburu died at the scene.

The three defendants fled. Le Priol was arrested in Hungary, while attempting to cross the border ⁠into ​Ukraine.

Aramburu won 22 caps for Argentina and played for French clubs including ​Biarritz and Perpignan.