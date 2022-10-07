Global Insight: Call for PM to support women in Iran

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern should lend her influence to support women protestors in Iran, Professor Robert Patman says.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo: Getty Images

As widespread, domestic protests against Iran’s repressive, theocratic regime continue, support is growing internationally. New Zealand should add its voice, the University of Otago foreign affairs specialist has told Global Insight.

‘‘We have a young woman Prime Minister who has tremendous international profile and support,’’ Prof Patman says.

‘‘A growing number of international politicians are speaking out. I think it would carry some weight if our Prime Minister did as well.

Watch full interview



‘‘I’m sure the Prime Minister... empathises with these very brave women protestors.

‘‘It is important they feel the international community is supporting them.’’

Prof Patman also talked about growing mainstream dissent in Iran and signs the youth-led protest is a serious threat to the regime.

bruce.munro@odt.co.nz