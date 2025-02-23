Gunman takes hostages at US hospital, officer killed

A man carrying a handgun and zip ties took hostages inside a Pennsylvania hospital, fatally shooting a responding police officer and wounding five others before being killed by police, officials say.

The gunman entered UPMC Memorial hospital in York, Pennsylvania, on Saturday morning (local time) and went directly to the intensive care unit, where he took staff members hostage, York County District Attorney Tim Barker said at a news conference.

A nurse and custodian were both shot and wounded, and a doctor was grazed.

The suspect and police exchanged gunfire after he walked into the hallway holding a female staff member at gunpoint with her hands bound, Barker said.

Andrew Duarte, a West York police officer, was killed by the gunman, officials said. Two other officers were wounded and are in stable condition, as are the injured nurse and custodian.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro visited the hospital after the shooting and praised Duarte and other officers for saving more lives.

"Here in York County today, we saw the very best and the very worst of humanity," Shapiro said.

The suspect, identified as 49-year-old Diogenes Archangel-Ortiz, had contact with the ICU earlier in the week "for a medical purpose involving another individual," Barker said, though he said he did not have further details on a possible motive for Saturday's incident.