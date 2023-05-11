Hefty fine after supermarket sells vapes to kids

Nicotine is a regulated poison under Queensland law. Photo: Getty Images

A supermarket in Australia has been ordered to pay almost $95,000 following complaints it was selling vapes containing nicotine to children as young as 13.

Zam Zam Supermarket in Brisbane pleaded guilty last month to selling vapes and e-liquids containing nicotine following an investigation by Queensland Health.

The probe followed complaints the Kuraby business was selling the items, including from the deputy principal of a high school where children as young as 13 were buying vapes from the store.

Nicotine is a regulated poison under Queensland law and the ban is enforced by health department officers.

The Metro South Public Health Unit, with the help of police and the Australian Taxation Office, executed two warrants on properties in Kuraby on May 13 last year and seized more than 45,000 vapes and 33 e-liquids.

Zam Zam Supermarket pleaded guilty in Holland Park Magistrates Court on April 18 this year to two counts of possession and sale of vapes and e-liquids containing nicotine.

The magistrate ordered the company to pay $A88,845 ($NZ94, 522) inclusive of analyst and legal costs, and a conviction was recorded.