Police probing ugly brawl at Bondi Beach

Police are investigating an ugly brawl between members of rival protest groups at Australia's best-known beach.

The clash between the pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel supporters broke out on Sunday morning at Bondi Beach.

Hundreds of pro-Palestine supporters were gathering on the beach on Father's Day for a paddle-out in support of the fathers of Gaza.

The event was organised by Jews against the Occupation, a Jewish-led pro-Palestine group. who called on local boardriders to take part in the "peaceful event".

A counter-protest was held at the same time.

"During the assembly, members from different groups became involved in a brawl, with police intervening," NSW Police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Amid concerns about community safety, local police were called in to manage the protests alongside the public order and riot squad.

As investigations continue, police have released images of three men they believe may be able to assist with their inquiries.

Numerous rallies have been held across Sydney and the rest of the country since the latest conflict between Israel and the designated terrorist group Hamas erupted on October 7, 2023.

Hamas, which effectively controls Gaza, invaded the country's south and killed more than 1200 Israelis and took about 250 more hostage. Some of those hostages are still being held.

Since then, almost 63,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed in Israel's military response, according to local health authorities, and many more face catastrophic levels of food insecurity.