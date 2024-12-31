Hogmanay cancelled in Edinburgh as bad weather bears down

Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations have been cancelled due to bad weather. File photo: Getty

Edinburgh's New Year "Hogmanay" celebrations, where tens of thousands of revellers gather in the Scottish capital for street parties and fireworks, have been cancelled due to bad weather.

The move comes as much of the UK is subject to severe weather warnings for the coming week, with heavy rain and strong winds due to affect parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England, according to the Met Office.

Edinburgh's Hogmanay Festival, a draw for tourists and locals alike, usually includes a torchlight procession, massive street parties, live concerts and a fireworks display over the castle. Indoor events will still go ahead.

"Due to ongoing high winds and inclement weather in Edinburgh city centre, we regret to announce that outdoor events scheduled for tonight and the 31st December are unable to go ahead on the grounds of public safety," Edinburgh Hogmanay organisers said in a statement.

The Scottish Sun newspaper said it was only the fifth time the celebrations had been called off, including for two years during the coronavirus pandemic.