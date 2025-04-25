Melbourne Anzac service marred by 'abhorrent' neo-Nazi jeering

Crowds gather at the Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne for Anzac Day commemorations this morning. Photo: Getty Images

Veterans and their families marched to the sound of brass and public applause as they paraded proudly with their medals on a day marred by neo-Nazis gatecrashing a sombre Anzac dawn service.

People lined the streets of Melbourne's CBD on Friday to clap for servicemen and women, veterans and their families as they basked in sunshine and made their way towards the Shrine of Remembrance.

Hushed whispers had earlier filled the air as 50,000 stood under the cloak of pre-dawn darkness, illuminated only by the crescent moon hanging overhead and a deep red glow from the war memorial.

They were there to commemorate 110 years since Australian and New Zealand soldiers rowed towards the desolate shores of Gallipoli during World War I.

But the peace was broken during Bunurong elder Mark Brown's Welcome to Country, when heckles and boos reverberated from the crowd.

Self-described neo-Nazi Jacob Hersant and his small group shielded themselves in darkness as they shouted "we don't want to be welcomed" and "this is our country" when speakers thanked traditional owners.

Their interruptions were drowned out by louder applause from the crowd before police officers ordered him to leave.

Hersant was later interviewed for alleged offensive behaviour and police said he could face charges.

The events drew widespread condemnation, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese saying the hecklers should face the full force of the law.

"A neo-Nazi disrupting Anzac Day is abhorrent, unAustralian and disgraceful," he said.

Premier Jacinta Allan condemned the hateful act of disrespect to all service people, while RSL Victoria president Robert Webster said it was completely out of keeping with the intention of the solemn event.

"The actions of a handful were completely disrespectful to the Aboriginal community, veterans, and the spirit of Anzac Day," Dr Webster said.

The ugly incident was a momentary blip in a moving and vital event for many people.

For Sarah Byres and her son Matthew, it was their first dawn ceremony at the shrine with her late father's war medals proudly worn on their chests.

Self-described neo-Nazi Jacob Hersant is escorted from the Anzac Day dawn service by police. Photo: Getty Images

Her father served in the Navy as a 17-year-old across multiple conflicts, including in Malta, Italy and the D-Day landings, facing bombings and surviving raining bullets.

"When the war ended and they celebrated, they handed everyone a tot of rum, but he was underage so he wasn't allowed to have it," Ms Byres said.

"He was under 21, but he could go and fight."

Wearing reminders of their time serving in a military hospital in East Timor, friends Nick Flood and Kon K came to the commemorations to honour those who had sacrificed.

Mr Flood's grandfather also served in the Second World War.

"It's an opportunity to think about my grandfather and try and understand what the times were like for him," he said.

Victorian Governor Margaret Gardner told the story of Thomas Frank Cahir, who was recognised for his valiant war efforts but also his tragic end, when he took his own life after returning to Australia.

"The impacts of conflict continue to reverberate long after the cacophony of war fades into silence," she said.