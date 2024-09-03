Kiwi dead after fall from hotel in Thailand

Akuhata Edward Robert Hammond. Supplied photo

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade has confirmed a New Zealander has died in Pattaya, Thailand.

The Bangkok Post reported a man from New Zealand fell to his death from a luxury hotel in Pattaya last week.

The ministry said it was providing consular assistance to the family, but would not provide further information due to privacy reasons.

The Post said he was Akuhata Edward Robert Hammond, aged 36, and suggested drug use may have been a factor.

He was reportedly seen shouting "help me" and appeared to be hallucinating before he fell seven storeys on to electric wiring.

A number of people from different countries had died in Pattaya in recent months under similar circumstances, the paper said.

A Givealittle page has been set up by Hammond's uncle Jonathan Poole to raise money to bring his body home.

"We are heartbroken by this sudden loss and wish to bring him back to New Zealand so his family and friends can say their final goodbyes," the page read.

"The costs involved in bringing him home are significant, and we are reaching out for any support to help make this possible."